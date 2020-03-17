NBA Rumors: Chris Paul Trade Should Be Knicks’ Focus In 2020 Offseason, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Entering the 2019-20 NBA season without a legitimate NBA superstar on their roster, the New York Knicks are expected to miss the Eastern Conference Playoffs for the seventh consecutive year. As of now, the Knicks are focused on the development of their young players and finding ways how to improve their roster in the summer of 2020. Though the season is far from over, the Knicks are already being linked to several NBA players who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason, including Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, acquiring Paul from the Thunder should be one of the Knicks’ top priorities this summer. The idea of bringing Paul to New York would definitely raise the eyebrows of several Knicks’ fans. With his age and deteriorating performance, Paul is clearly an odd fit with the Knicks’ young core.

However, based on his impact in Oklahoma City, Bailey believes that adding a “culture-setter” like Paul would greatly benefit the Knicks’ young core of RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Allonzo Trier, and Frank Ntilikina.

“But Paul proved to be a culture-setter while producing like a top-10 player for the Thunder this season. And no one is in need of a culture reset quite like the New York Knicks. Get Paul around youngsters RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox or whoever else might be left after the trade. Let them see how he works. Let him set them up for easier looks than they’ve seen. Let CP3 run this show for the last two years of this deal. See if he can legitimize the Knicks, an organization that has struggled immensely over the last 20 years.”

When he first arrived in Oklahoma City, most people only viewed Paul as an aging veteran who is consuming a huge chunk of the Thunder’s salary cap space. However, as the 2019-20 NBA season goes deeper, Paul proved to be a valuable piece for the Thunder. Paul didn’t only help the Thunder become a playoff contender in the deep Western Conference, but he also serves as a great mentor to Thunder young point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Paul could provide the same impact for the Knicks and help them install a winning culture to their young core. However, to acquire Paul from the Thunder, the Knicks should come up with an interesting offer. Aside from giving them salary cap relief, the Knicks should be willing to include a young player or a future draft pick in the trade package that they will send to the Thunder in exchange for Paul.