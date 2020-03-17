Scheana Marie Reveals She Too Is Suffering From Depression On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana Marie follows Ariana Madix with her Season 8 revelation.

Scheana Marie will be seen opening up about struggles with depression during a future episode of the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight days ago, Scheana addressed her upcoming challenges on the show before confirming that she was faced with mental health issues while filming the new season last summer in Los Angeles.

Scheana revealed to the outlet that fans of the Bravo series will soon watch as she endures a “rough” birthday party with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars but didn’t say whose birthday party it was. She then said that at this birthday party, she went through one of the most vulnerable moments she’s ever had on the show with co-star Lala Kent.

According to Scheana, the moment between her and Lala is not something she’s looking to reliving on the show.

Although it is unclear what happened between Scheana and Lala, the two women haven’t been seen together much lately. Instead, Lala appears to be focused on her friendships with their co-stars, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright, as Scheana remains closer to Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix.

Continuing on to Entertainment Tonight, Scheana confirmed that she followed Ariana’s lead during Vanderpump Rules Season 8 by coming forward with her depression struggles to her co-stars and revealing that she wasn’t happy during filming.

“I just finally just threw down all my walls and I’m like, yeah, I’m depressed and I’m not happy and here’s why, instead of just acting like, no, I’m fine,” she explained.

Scheana said that when it came to production on Season 8 last year, she wasn’t in a good place in her life and was struggling a lot with depression and anxiety. Scheana also struggled with communicating what she was going through to her co-stars and claimed that no one understood what was truly going on with her.

“Everyone just thought, oh, you’re jealous of Dayna, and I’m like, no. I got a lot of other things going on. It’s not about Dayna,” she insisted.

During the early moments of Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Scheana was accused of being jealous of Dayna Kathan, who dated her former flame, Max Boyens.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana and Ariana, who have been close friends for years, stayed close during filming on Season 8 and have been friends ever since. Meanwhile, their co-stars, including Lala, Stassi, Katie, and Brittany, recently went on vacation without them.