Niece Waidhofer Is All Smiles As She Sprawls Across Her Bed While Wearing Tiny Athletic Shorts

Niece Waidhofer was all smiles today as she sprawled across her bed in nothing but a white tank top and tiny athletic shorts. The verified Instagram hottie treated her followers to a Monday afternoon present in the form of a sexy new pic shared on her social media feed.

The model laid on her stomach on top of her rumpled bedsheets and held her iPhone above her head to ensure she captured the majority of her body in the snap. As if her booty shorts weren’t small enough when worn normally, Niece yanked them up even higher, so they rode up between her cheeks, presenting her perky derrière in all its glory to her grateful admirers. Considering how renowned her peachy behind is, it is very rare that Niece shares a post that doesn’t feature it front and center.

To add to the flirtatious nature of her new photo, Niece also pulled up her tank top to reveal her narrow waist and lower back. Even though she photographed herself lying on her front, the vixen ensured that fans still got an eyeful of her impressive cleavage.

Niece explained in her caption that her follower’s initial assumptions about her sheets “getting used,” weren’t accurate. In reality, she admitted they were wrinkled because she left them in the dryer for too long.

Perhaps the most eye-catching thing about the beauty’s pic is her showstopping smile. Niece looked happy and carefree while peering up at the camera. She propped up her head with her free hand and looked straight into the lens. Her lustrous brown locks were left down, and they fell in soft waves across her shoulders. For makeup, Niece stuck to her roots with her signature smokey eye glam look and well-kempt eyebrows.

Niece’s latest share proved very popular with her legion of fans. It took hardly any time at all for her to reach nearly 70,000 likes and over 900 comments.

“What a lovely smile you wear it well,” complimented one fan, inserting a blowing kiss emoji to the end of their comment.

“For those who say the perfect girl does not exist, I give you this. Dang,” gushed another admirer.

“Always a joy to have you brighten up my hibernation,” wrote a third person.

“Thank you, Niece, for being a bright spot in an otherwise dark time,” added a fourth user.

Late last night, The Inquisitr reported that Niece had posted a daring and provocative photo of herself in cream-colored lingerie characterized with goldplated components.