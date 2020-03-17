Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Curves In Skintight Black Leggings And Scandalous Sports Bra

Instragram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 10.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video that showcased her bodacious curves. The video that she shared was another one that featured a beverage from Bang Energy, a company she works with frequently.

In the clip, Anastasiya stood on a balcony overlooking a stunning view. A body of water with skyscrapers and other high-rise buildings was visible from the glass balcony on which she stood. Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the view appeared to be the same as she previously shared from Miami, Florida.

The buxom bombshell rocked a pair of high-waisted black leggings that clung to tightly to her curves, they almost appeared to be painted on. She paired the leggings with a strappy black sports bra that barely seemed able to contain her ample assets.

The sports bra had a racerback style that hugged her back, and cut-out details along the cups that showed a little extra skin. The skimpy black top also showcased a scandalous amount of cleavage.

Anastasiya’s long blond locks cascaded down her back in a sleek style, and in certain portions of the video even blew gently in the wind. She added several slim bangles in mixed metals to accessorize, and also had on a pair of glasses to complete her look.

She sipped a Bang Energy beverage from a vibrant green can in the flavor Candy Apple Crisp. Anastasiya’s followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning bombshell’s update, and the post racked up over 54,300 views within just one hour.

The post also received 476 comments within the same brief time span from the Russian bombshell’s followers, who showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post.

“Wow you look beautiful,” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji including hearts and flame emoji.

“Am I dreaming?” another follower questioned.

“You keep staying cozy and safe omg you’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” one fan said.

“Your body is amazing,” another follower added, captivated by her curves.

Her latest Instagram update wasn’t the first sizzling video she posted in which she encouraged her followers to sample Bang Energy beverages while also flaunting her curves. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya rocked a scandalously low-cut one-piece black swimsuit that left little to the imagination. She posed in a variety of positions on the beach while showing off her cleavage and taking sips from a can of Bang Energy in the flavor Star Blast.