Cheyenne Floyd Opens Up About Her Relationship With Ex And His Pregnant Girlfriend: ‘It Works For Us’

The 'Teen Mom OG' star even helped the couple plan their gender reveal.

Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her relationship with Cory Wharton who is her ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter, Ryder. It turns out that while some people may find the way she gets along with her ex and his pregnant girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, is “weird,” she says that it is what works for them.

“I actually helped them plan their gender reveal and gave them all the vendors and places to call. People hear that and they’re like, ‘You helped your child’s father plan their new child’s gender reveal?’ and it sounds so weird but it works for us,” the Teen Mom OG star told E! News.

Fans were shocked when, at Christmas, Cory and Taylor actually spent the day with Cheyenne and her family. They all shared photos on Christmas morning in matching pajamas, hanging out with Cheyenne’s whole family. At the time, she shared photos calling them a “crazy blended family” and she reiterated those sentiments in the new interview.

“It’s definitely one big, weird, blended, dysfunctional family.”

Although the situation between Cheyenne, Cory, and Taylor may not be typical, the mom admits that she would take what they have over hating one another “any day.”

Cheyenne also elaborated on why she thinks the two are able to coparent so well together. While other couples have difficulties, Cheyenne and Cory have always seemed to be on the same page when it comes to their daughter. She explained that she wasn’t going to allow The Challenge star to be a “Disneyland dad” and wanted him to be involved 100 percent. She credits Cory appreciating her mindset for their coparenting.

As for her daughter’s relationship with Taylor Selfridge, Cheyenne admits that Ryder “loves” her. She admitted that her daughter even talks more about Taylor than she does her own father. As for Cheyenne and Taylor, they have a relationship of their own with the reality show star saying she wants to “be cool” with the person that is around her child.

“I have to respect their relationship and Taylor and I have our own relationship,” she said.

Cory and Taylor are getting ready to welcome a baby girl of their own. The two had a gender reveal earlier this year and shared photos that showed them learning they are having a daughter.

The couple will be back on the new season of Teen Mom OG with Cheyenne Floyd which is set to air on MTV Tuesday night.