Anna Nystrom Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Trench Coat And Stockings

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she looked elegant and super sexy in a monochromatic black look. Anna recently spent some time in Dubai, but according to the geotag of her latest post, she is back home in her native Sweden now.

In the snap, Anna posed in front of a neutral white backdrop that allowed her ensemble to truly shine. She looked smoking hot in a black double-breasted trench coat with a structured silhouette. The trench came halfway down her thighs and showed off her long, lean legs, which she accentuated with a pair of stockings. She didn’t wear any shoes for the snap, instead balancing in her stockinged feet.

The trench she wore had a low-cut neckline, and Anna’s ensemble underneath wasn’t visible. Consequently, the blond beauty showed off a tantalizing hint of skin, although her cleavage was still hidden. She added a touch of sparkle by wearing a gold pendant necklace.

Anna positioned one hand near her hips and the other played with the belt on her trench coat. The cinched waist of the garment emphasized her hourglass physique, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls.

Anna’s makeup was minimal yet glamorous in the Instagram update. She opted for a subtle smoky eye that highlighted her stunning gaze, and a soft pink hue on her lips. Anna’s expression in the shot was serious, and she didn’t provide much context in the caption of the post for her followers.

Regardless, her fans couldn’t get enough of the Instagram update, and the post racked up over 42,700 likes within just two hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post received 442 comments within the same brief time span.

“OMG, Just Wow,” one follower said.

“Must confess it’s your best pic so far. Wearing tights made your style more than perfect,” another follower added.

“Always gorgeous,” one fan said.

“You look spectacular,” another fan commented, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

Anna recently bid farewell to the United Arab Emirates with her final snap from her Dubai vacation. As The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a snap in which she rocked another monochromatic black ensemble. Rather than standing in front of a white background, however, she stood on a balcony area overlooking the urban paradise, taking in the skyscrapers and stunning structures in the distance.