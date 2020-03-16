Donald Trump Promises Relief For Airlines, Other Industries Affected By ‘The Chinese Virus’

Donald Trump vowed to aid industries hit by the coronavirus pandemic on Monday with a tweet that some are criticizing as xenophobic and racist.

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!” he tweeted.

As the COVID-19 virus has spread across the U.S., leaders have urged citizens to avoid crowds and to exercise caution when heading into public areas. At the same time, the Trump administration has implemented a travel ban from European countries and China.

In response, restaurants, bars, museums, and other public spaces have shuttered, while others have seen a dramatic drop in business. Many people have also canceled travel, in addition to those banned from traveling.

The result is that many U.S. businesses are struggling, airlines in particular. As the Washington Post reports, the U.S. airline industry has asked the federal government for more than $50 billion in government aid. Nearly $30 billion of that aid will go to passenger airlines and cargo carriers, with another $25 billion in temporary tax relief and loans to help the industry through the crisis.

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Trump responded to the request saying that the government planned to step in to assist the industry.

“As far as the airlines are concerned, the airlines, we’re going to back the airlines 100 percent,” he said. “It’s not their fault. We’ve told the airlines we’re gonna help them. We’re going to be helping them very much. It’s very important.”

Trump also urged Americans to rally together during the crisis, assuring Americans that he was working with industry leaders and the nation’s governors to address the growing pandemic.

Despite the response, which includes a stimulus package passed by the House last week, stocks tumbled on Monday in the worst plunge since the coronavirus outbreak began. With his latest tweet, Trump confirms that not only will the airlines receive assistance, but other industries as well, though he didn’t specify what businesses would be impacted or to what amount.

He also didn’t clarify how much aid the airlines would receive and under what terms.

While the message was met with gratitude from some social media followers, others took issue with the language that Trump used when he described the virus as “Chinese.”

Doctor Eugene Gu, founder of Cool Quit, said that the president’s language was troubling.

“I’ve been deathly afraid of this exact moment where Trump turns to racism and xenophobia,” he wrote, saying that the president’s language was hateful.

Activist and actress Mia Farrow also responded to Trump’s tweet with criticism.

“Its called the Coronavirus and its now as American as apple pie so stop racist comments,” she replied.