Tom Schwartz Calls Out Jax Taylor For ‘Spiraling’ On Twitter, Claims His Attacks On Tom Sandoval Are ‘Unjust’

Tom Schwartz doesn't like what he's seeing from Jax Taylor online.

Tom Schwartz isn’t on Team Jax when it comes to his Vanderpump Rules co-star’s ongoing attacks on their co-star, Tom Sandoval.

During a joint interview with Tom Sandoval for Entertainment Tonight, Schwartz made it clear that he was upset to hear that Jax Taylor had claimed he regretted having Sandoval, his former friend of over a decade, at his wedding last summer in Kentucky before taking aim at Taylor for his mean online comments about Sandoval.

“As a close friend, there’s part of me that wants to reach out to him and be like, ‘What are you doing? You’re spiraling on Twitter and you’re going after him and it feels unjust and out of line.’ But you gotta let him figure it out himself,” Schwartz explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube of the interview, with took place at TomTom restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

For the past several weeks, Taylor has been targeting not only Sandoval, but also his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, and understandably, that hasn’t sat well with Sandoval. It also hasn’t sat well with Madix, who recently said she would be fine if she never had to interact with Taylor again.

While things are quite tense between Sandoval and Taylor at the moment, Schwartz believes it is possible that the two will reconcile eventually and said that they have been through worse before. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Sandoval and Taylor feuded years ago after Sandoval learned that Taylor had slept with his now-ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, and have also fought physically with one another.

“I feel like you guys have been through worse,” Schwartz explained.

As for Sandoval’s thoughts on a potential reconciliation with Taylor, he told Entertainment Tonight‘s Brice Sander that he doesn’t deal in “absolutes.” That said, he added that he is not a fan of Taylor at the moment due to the aggressive way he’s been acting towards him “on every front” as of late.

“You never know,” Sandoval stated.

Sandoval made up briefly ahead of Taylor’s wedding but had a falling out just a short time later.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schwartz admitted to being stressed about being stuck in the middle of the drama between Sandoval and Taylor during an interview with Us Weekly magazine. At the time, Schwartz told the outlet that he is a “moderator by nature” and doesn’t like it when his two friends are at odds.