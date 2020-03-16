Julia Rose Shows Off Bare Chest On Instagram

Julia Rose has been on quite a roll on Instagram lately and has been showing off her amazing physique to the delight of her 4.1 million followers. Today, the model shared a new snap from inside a bedroom, one where she posed topless, standing at the foot of a bed and flashing a sultry gaze with her lips parted.

Julia only rocked a pair of black sweatpants that read “Stop Looking At My D*ck” in white lettering, wearing them pulled down so they rested low on her hips. The beauty censored her chest with two black heart emoji and placed her left hand on her nipples. Even so, the image wasn’t perfectly censored, which she alluded to in the caption. Moreover, her writing tattoo on her left rib cage was hard to miss.

Julia wore her hair down in a middle part and brushed her locks in front of her shoulders. Her face was framed by her blond highlights and her soft waves added a feminine vibe to her look. Furthermore, she rocked a makeup application that included heavy mascara and glossy red lipstick.

Behind the bombshell was a bed with a weathered white frame, light blue sheets, and matching headboard. There was a matching piece of artwork on the wall — an abstract painting with blue and white hues that seemed to emulate the ocean waves. On the other side of the room was a sliding glass window that was partially obscured by white curtains. Although Julia stood in the shadows, sunlight was streaming into the room.

The image has been liked over 213,000 times so far and many fans took to the comments section to send their love.

“You are so freaking pretty,” gushed a follower.

“Your pics are what keeps my mind off the madness,” declared a second admirer.

“Im one of them, but I ain’t gonna report this picture,” wrote a third social media user, referring to her caption.

“Where do I get these sweats,” asked a supporter, with others wondering the same thing.

Julia also shared a similar update on March 3, that time censoring her bare chest with two growing heart emoji. She stood outside and pulled up her white shirt to flash the camera while sticking her tongue out. She also rocked a pair of distressed denim shorts for the snap. That update promoted her new billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood as she worked on getting the word out about her publication, Shag Mag.