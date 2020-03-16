Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Pert Booty In Red Bikini On Instagram

Mexican beauty Ana Paula Saenz stunned her 925,000 Instagram followers with a smoking hot update in which she flaunted her flawless body. The new snapshot, which was posted on March 15, showed the 21-year-old model rocking a red two-piece bathing suit that revealed plenty of skin.

In the brand new post, the model wore a skimpy bikini set that did more revealing than covering up. The bikini top featured classic padded cups that barely contained her ample chest. She sported a matching bikini thong that had tiny strings that were clung to her curvy hips, highlighting her slim waistline.

In the photo, Ana was photographed poolside and posed with her toned backside mostly facing the camera with her left hand holding several strands of hair, as she looked over her shoulder to face the photographer with a seductive look on her face. The bright red color complimented her tanned skin.

The Bang Energy model wore her long brunette hair down and styled straight with loose waves at the ends. As for her makeup application, she had well-defined eyebrows, black mascara, and pink color on her lips. She wore two gold bangles and nothing else as her accessories.

In the caption, Ana revealed that the post was a throwback photo of when she was in Beirut, Lebanon.

As per usual, the new update was a big hit with her fans. Within the first 24 hours of going live on the social media platform, the post has racked up more than 51,000 likes and over 680 comments. A lot of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her amazing body. Some fans didn’t have a lot to sat and went with a trail of emoji to express their admiration.

“What a body, so sexy! Ana, you are the most beautiful Mexican woman I have ever seen. Simply stunning,” one of her followers commented on the post, adding three heart eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are such a temptress! With this Coronavirus thing, your photos inspire me. Keep up the good work and stay safe, gorgeous!” another admirer gushed.

“I think you are the most beautiful woman in the world. You are perfection!” a third social media user chimed in.

“I love that red bikini. It looks so good on you,” a fourth Instagram fan wrote.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Ana posted a lingerie photo to her social media feed. She wore white lace intimates that flaunted her ample assets and incredibly toned physique. As of recent, the post gained over 60,000 likes.