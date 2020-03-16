Larsa Pippen Poses Seductively In Bed While Rocking A Sexy Animal-Print Set

Larsa Pippen delighted her massive Instagram fan base with another hot photo while clad in a sexy, coordinating set. While the brunette beauty first gained fame by marrying NBA star Scottie Pippen, she recently put herself on the map once again because of her friendships with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. The mother of four has learned a thing or two from her fashionable friends, sharing one stylish and sexy photo after the next — which is exactly what she did last night.

In the stunning shot that was shared for fans last night, Pippen proved that she didn’t have a case of the Sunday scaries, asking her followers what movie they suggest that she watch. The Chicago native could be seen posing on a white duvet cover in profile, staring straight ahead. The 45-year-old looked eerily similar to Kim Kardashian, sporting a flawless application of makeup that brought out all of her features. On the top and bottom of her eyes, the model wore jet black eyeliner as well as some thick mascara to elongate her lashes. She made her luscious lips pop with pink lipgloss that glistened in the light while adding some blush and highlighter to her cheeks.

She parted her long, dark locks down the middle, adding some loose waves to the ends of her tresses. Pippen showcased her beautifully tanned skin while rocking a tight-fitting, two-piece set that was comprised of a pink animal-print top with black and green spots. The bottom of the outfit had the same pattern on it while fans were treated to a glimpse of Pippen’s stems.

This photo proved to be one of the current California resident’s most popular, racking up over 33,000 likes as well as more than 500 comments. Most of her fans flooded the comments section with movie suggestions while many others couldn’t help but rave over her beauty.

“Can I come watch it with you,” one of Pippen’s fans asked in addition to a single red heart emoji.

“Im satisfied watching this photo during this time..,” a second follower joked, adding a few heart-eye and smiley face emoji.

“Dang larsa looking good tonight,” another social media user gushed.

“Lord you are perfect,” one more added.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen rocked another hot ensemble, that time as part of a partnership with PrettyLittleThing. The brunette beauty looked absolutely spectacular in a tight-fitting purple dress that hugged her in all of the right places, showcasing her hourglass figure.