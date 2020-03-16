Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Latest Look In New Instagram Photos

Blac Chyna wowed her 16.6 million Instagram followers with her latest photos, posing in a sexy black bodysuit and a face full of gorgeous makeup.

The model, 31, posted two shots of herself on the app: one mirror photo that flaunted her ensemble, and a close-up selfie that showcased her newest look.

In the first image, the former reality star struck a pose in the mirror, wearing an all-black, strapless bustier that showed off her curvaceous bust. The low-cut top accentuated her ample cleavage. She paired the bodysuit with pants that featured a black, yellow, and white design, which matched her canary yellow phone case. She stuck her hand in the waistband of the pants.

She arched her back and stuck out her booty, which showcased her hourglass figure and showed off all of her curves. From the way she was angling her phone, fans could see her toned arms.

She wore her hair in a chocolate brown hue, sporting a deep part. Her tresses tumbled down her shoulders in large curls.

In the second photo, her followers got a much closer look at Chyna’s hair and makeup. Her locks were styled in an old Hollywood glamour look, with a large, deep bang falling at the front of her hair.

She wore a caramel-colored shadow on her lids, which almost reached her brow bone. Her brows were brushed and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her brown eyes.

She wore a heavy swoop of black eyeliner on her lids. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards.

A warm, pink blush brushed the apples of her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop.

Her lips were lined with a rose-colored liner and filled in with a frosty pink gloss.

Thanks to the low-cut black bodysuit, her cleavage piercing was on full display, the silver stud shining brightly in the light.

Chyna’s followers flocked to the comments section of both pictures, eager to tell the star how much they loved her new look. While some replied solely with flame emoji, others left lengthier messages for her.

“Go off, Chyna!” one fan replied, adding three flame emoji.

“Ya look good sis,” said another.

“Ok miss madame,” complimented a third user.

“Yes maam this cute,” wrote a fourth follower.

As The Inquisitr readers and Blac Chyna fans know, the model often wears sultry outfits and shares them on Instagram. One of her latest featured her in a silky turquoise bathrobe.