Brunette Bombshell Natalie Roush Shows Off Killer Body In Tiny, Leather Bikini On Instagram

Natalie Roush turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Monday. In a series of photos on her feed, the brunette bombshell rocked an all-black, leather bikini that left very little to the imaginations and hugged her in all the right places.

The photos showed Natalie standing in front of a rustic-looking white building with faded white, wooden panels and an open window. In the post’s geotag, Natalie revealed that she was in Saint Augustine, Florida. Light appeared to be shining down on the model from somewhere off-camera and bounced off her radiant skin. Natalie looked better than ever in her two-piece, which did nothing bur favors for her curves.

Natalie’s look included a tight-fitting bandeau in shiny leather. The tiny top just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out both above and below the fabric. Her flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong that covered only what was necessary.

Natalie’s thong sat low on the front of her waist, putting her abs further on show. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Natalie’s long, lean legs and pert derriere was also on show.

Natalie accessorized the look with a silver necklace and small, silver hoop earrings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Her long, brown hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in messy waves.

In both photos, Angela cocked one hip to the side, which further accentuated her figure. She rested one hand on the windowsill behind her and placed another hand on her neck. She pursed her lips and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

Natalie’s post garnered more than 24,000 likes and nearly 230 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Natalie you’re truly the most gorgeous and stunning girl that I’ve ever seen,” one fan said.

“Thank you so much beautiful,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“Looking fine as always,” a third follower wrote.

Natalie always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this month, she went for a casual look as she rocked a tight, low-cut dress in another post.