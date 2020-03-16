‘Pump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Says Stassi Schroeder And Katie Maloney Won’t Give Her A Reason For Their Feud

Kristen Doute isn't sure why her former besties are so upset with her.

Kristen Doute isn’t sure why her former best friends, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, have cut ties with her.

While chatting with comedian Heather McDonald on her podcast series, Juicy Scoop, the Vanderpump Rules star offered an update on her current relationships with Schroeder and Maloney, revealing that while they have still not been able to reestablish friendships with one another, she can’t get a clear-cut answer out of them about why they won’t reconcile their relationships.

“They’re not really giving me an answer,” Doute revealed, as reported by Reality Blurb on March 16.

Doute was close friends with Schroeder and Maloney for several years before the ladies began raising questions about their friendship due to Doute’s alleged lies about her relationship with Brian Carter during filming on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules last year. As fans saw last week, Doute and Schroeder got into an argument in Kentucky ahead of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding, during which Schroeder slammed Doute for failing to be honest with her about what was really going on between her and Carter after learning that Carter was traveling to Cartwright’s home state to attend her wedding as Doute’s date.

“They’re not really telling me why they broke up this friendship other than, ‘It was really toxic to hear about you and Carter and it was really taxing on us,'” Doute continued. “After everything we’ve been through over 10 years to just … kick me to the curb and say, ‘This is so much bigger than that.’ What is so much bigger?”

According to Doute, her split from Carter was “one of the hardest” moments of her life because her relationship was one of “the most adult relationship” she’s ever had and having her two closest friends drop her as she coped with the heartache was extremely challenging.

Although Doute hasn’t lost hope for reconciliations with Schroeder and Maloney, she said that when it comes to making amends, she will likely have to deal with them separately because it is “much easier” for them to talk to them “when they’re not together.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder spoke to In The Know’s Gibson Johns last month about her falling out with Doute and said, via a report from Yahoo! Lifestyle, that while it happened several months ago, it was still “fresh” in her mind. She also said that it upsets her when people online give her a hard time about potentially leaving Doute off of her wedding guest list.