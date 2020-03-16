Peta Murgatroyd & Jenna Johnson Talk Pregnancy Pact, ‘DWTS’ Sisters-In-Law Want To Be ‘Miserable’ Together

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancers want to have babies at the same time.

Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson have a plan to cook up some cousins. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancers turned sisters-in-law have revealed that they have a pregnancy pact so they won’t have to go at it alone, and their husbands aren’t getting a say when it comes to the timing.

In a new video interview with People Now, the mirrorball champion queens and their husbands, brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy, revealed their plan to try to conceive at the same time.

“I want to be … not miserable alone but [have a] buddy!” Jenna, 25, admitted.

The brothers Chmerkovskiy joked that they were given no input on their wives’ pregnancy deal.

Of course, fans know that Peta and her husband Maks have long talked about their desire for a second child after welcoming their son Shai three years ago. While Peta has already been through childbirth once, the 33-year-old beauty said she’d like to try for at least two more biological children and then adopt a child after that. Maks, meanwhile, has not hidden the fact that he wants to have a daughter next because Shai is such a mama’s boy, and he said the thought of expanding his family with Peta is a “dream come true.”

“We welcome the opportunity and [are] looking forward to it, for sure,” Maks told People.

Val added that watching his big brother Maks become a father has motivated him.

Jenna, who married fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy last April, previously told Us Weekly that she cut a pregnancy deal with Peta last year, but that she was worried about the timing because she wanted to enjoy being a newlywed. But as her one-year wedding anniversary approaches, it appears that the pretty pro dancer could be ready to take the step toward motherhood.

But the couples may have to wait a little while to start the babymaking. Barring unexpected postponements, the foursome will kick off the Maks & Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour Featuring Peta & Jenna on June 11, per the Maks and Val Tour website. The lengthy tour runs though through mid-August, which will take the couples to just a few weeks before the usual Dancing with the Stars fall premiere.

Then again, Peta is known not to let pregnancy stop her from slaying on the dance floor. The blond beauty won a Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy with partner Nyle DiMarco when she was pregnant with Shai.