Kindly Myers Teases Fans In A Tiny Black One-Piece That Exposes Her Pert Derriere

Kindly Myers lit up her Instagram feed once again, this time while clad in a skimpy black one-piece swimsuit. The Playboy model primarily uses her Instagram page to share solo shots for her massive following, taking all of the spotlight for herself — but in the latest addition to her page, the blond beauty enlisted the help of one of her pals, taking the hotness factor of the post to a whole new level.

In the NSFW photo, the blond bombshells posed against a black iron fence. Myers tagged her friend, Bruna Rangel Lima, in the caption of the photo while asking her fans who would like to be quarantined with them. The model put one hand on the fence in front of her while she faced her backside to the camera. She showed some serious skin in a sexy black one-piece suit that had a thong in the back. The high-cut suit also offered a great view of the smokeshow’s beautifully bronzed legs and derriere.

Her long mane was worn down her back while it cascaded all the way down to her rear. Myers leaned her head back, showing a glimpse of her makeup for the camera that included purple eyeshadow and pink lipgloss. Lima looked just as gorgeous as her counterpart, sporting the same black swimsuit but facing her front forward. The model parted her long locks in the middle and wore the ends of her tresses curled. She added a simple gold necklace and in the caption of the image, Myers tagged Heavyweight Factory Models as well as her photographer.

In just a couple of hours, the post has attracted over 14,000 likes and 300- plus comments for the woman who has become known as the “Professional Smokeshow.” Many Instagram users took the opportunity to rave over Myers’ fantastic physique while countless others answered the question in the post, confessing that they would love to be quarantined with the two models.

“If the Corona virus didn’t kill me, that much perfection in one room might,” one fan commented, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“That would be the best prize in the world,” a second fan wrote.

“I volunteer as tribute!,” a third Instagrammer raved.

In recent weeks, the Myer’s backside has been the topic of a ton of conversation. Two days ago, The Inquisitr shared that the Instagram sensation showcased her famous booty in a purple string bikini that sent her fans into a tizzy, racking up over 25,000 likes.