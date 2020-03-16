Mary Bellavita Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Racy Bodysuit

American fitness model Mary Bellavita, who is well-known on Instagram for her skin-baring and provocative photographs, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a highly NSFW snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Monday, March 16, the stunner could be seen rocking a very racy, orange bodysuit which left little to the imagination of the viewers. Not only the skimpy garment allowed the model to flash a glimpse of her nipples but its high-cut feature also enabled her to provide her fans with a partial view of her nether regions. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

In terms of her beauty look, Mary opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that perfectly matched her skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a nude blush and wore a coffee shade of lipstick. The hottie used a combination of eyeshadows, opted for heavily-lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara to accentuate her beautiful eyes. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows and strobing all over her face.

The North Carolina native wore her highlighted tresses into elaborate waves and allowed strands of hair to fall over her shoulders. To ramp up the glam, she chose a pair of hoop earrings and a ring in her finger.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami Beach, Florida. To pose for the snap, Mary could be seen standing in a nondescript room, next to a large window. She placed one of her hands on the window, touched her hair with the other hand, slightly parted her lips and gazed into the camera.

Mary included a long caption with her post and stated that although she usually avoids expressing her political opinion on Instagram, she would like to add that there is always something positive to take away from difficult situations. Giving examples, she added that the spread of the coronavirus has at least taught people to practice better hygiene. In the end, Mary requested her fans not to hoard toilet paper.

Within seven hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 31,000 likes and about 600 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her sexiness and also agreed with her message.

“Well said baby, keep rocking,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“How are you so perfect!!!!?” another user questioned.

“Gorgeous! I love you so much!” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Bianca Taylor, Francia James, and Dominique Shim.