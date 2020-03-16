‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Tessa Dumps Mariah

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, March 16 reveals that Mariah’s apology isn’t enough for Tessa as they break up. Plus, Sharon talks to Victoria, Rey confronts Faith, and Adam realizes something strange during his trip to Kansas.

Sharon (Sharon Case) showed up at the Ranch to see Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Vicky thanked Sharon for checking on the kids while she was in the hospital recovering. As they talked, Sharon admitted that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) was worried about Victoria, and felt that she could help. Victoria insisted that all she actually needed is rest, not therapy. Sharon promised to be a friend only, and then they discussed that Victoria’s only focus is on her recovery. Sharon finally admitted that she has breast cancer. By the end of their talk, Sharon talked about letting go of Nick (Joshua Morrow), and she reassured Victoria that she would make it through her breakup with Billy (Jason Thompson).

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) confronted Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) about her recent behavior issues at school. He reminded her that Sharon is dealing with cancer when Faith expressed surprise. Faith promised to shape up, but Rey didn’t like her snarky behavior, so he took her to Society to help Lola (Sasha Calle). Faith opened up to Lola about how much she missed the life she had a boarding school. Lola dished out some good advice, and it seemed like Faith was back on the right track.

In Kansas, Adam (Mark Grossman) told Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that he ran into his childhood friend Alyssa Montalvo (Maria DiDomenico), and Chelsea wanted to see her. Alyssa showed up, and she shared that she’s a crime reporter. They talked, and she told Connor (Judah Mackey) how great his dad was when they were kids. Alyssa talked about Adam’s stepfather Cliff’s death as well as her own dad’s death when he was in prison. Later, Adam remembered that Alyssa’s father was a loan shark named AJ. Strangely, Adam also realized that Victor (Eric Braeden) had been in town when AJ died, and that was way before Adam new Victor was his father.

Finally, Tanner (Chase Coleman) held up his jet, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) hopped on and gave Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) a heartfelt apology. She relayed that Devon (Bryton James) closed Power Communication, leaving her jobless. Then, Tessa gasped when Mariah revealed Sharon had breast cancer. Mariah begged forgiveness and said she hadn’t seen Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton) anymore. Tessa asked if Mariah had confided all her troubles in Lindsay, and the look on Mariah’s face revealed that she had. At that point, Tessa said they were over the moment Mariah cheated, and Mariah cried, saying she had no idea how to say goodbye.