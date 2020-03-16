Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About ‘Hurtful’ Situation With Chris Lopez: ‘I Fell For It’

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about the “hurtful” situation with Chris Lopez after dropping a bombshell last week.

“It’s hurtful. When I loved someone so hard, it was devastating to know he was capable of hurting me to the extent that he has,” Kailyn said to Us Weekly.

“When someone can lie through their teeth so well … I fell for it, only to find out later my gut was right all along.”

Last week, it was reported that Chris may have had a girlfriend when Kailyn Lowry became pregnant with their second child. A picture of Chris with another woman showed up on a Teen Mom fan account on social media and Kailyn chimed in the comments. The mom-of-three admitted that she “didn’t know” if Chris actually did have a girlfriend and said that he is “always lying about her.”

According to the Us Weekly report, following her bombshell claims, she fired back on social media when she was accused of not being a “good mother.”

“You got this all f*cking wrong. Me & him were together. He’s been lying to both of us about the other,” she said.

Kail made the shocking pregnancy announcement last month by sharing a photo of herself with her three boys to Instagram. Her youngest son, who she shares with Chris, held an ultrasound photo. At first, she didn’t reveal who the father of her baby was, but now it is known that it is Chris. However, she says that she is not willing to discuss the circumstances of the conception.

Prior to Kailyn confirming the pregnancy, there were rumors swirling that she was expecting another child. Initially, Chris denied the claims that Kail was pregnant and she admits she has “no idea” why he did that.

“His and his family’s behaviors are and have always been erratic and questionable at best. One can only guess why he did that,” Kail said.

Meanwhile, Chris has spoken out and claimed that the drama is for “ratings” and claimed that Kailyn is seeing someone new. However, if she has moved on, she didn’t reveal that to Us Weekly.

Although she and Chris reportedly have “no contact,” Kailyn admits that she is ready to raise the baby alone and is excited for him to make his arrival. She is reportedly set to give birth in July and while she knows the gender of the baby, she hasn’t divulged whether or not she has a baby name picked out just yet.