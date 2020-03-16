‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Welcomes Ridge Home With A Steamy Night Of Lovemaking

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 17 reveals that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will reunite at last. After spending months apart, the dressmaker will finally return to the Logan estate, per TV Guide.

Brooke Was Right About Thomas & Steffy

Although Brooke initially said that they could only get back together if she was wrong about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), it seems as if she is still willing to make up with Ridge. They had made a deal that if Thomas wed Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), they could reunite. Brooke would then be wrong about Thomas and his motives.

But Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) exposed Thomas and showed everyone who he really was, including his father. Ridge apologized to Brooke and asked for forgiveness. Brooke understood why he wanted to protect his son and they made up.

And after Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confessed about her role in Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) breakup, Brooke felt validated. She has always maintained that Steffy would do anything to get Liam back. However, Ridge understood his daughter’s position because she still had feelings for Liam and wanted to unite her family.

Ridge now understands that Brooke had valid concerns and will need to humble himself to his wife. Brooke will gladly welcome him back in her life and into her bed. They have been apart for a very long time and their reunion will be a joyful one.

Brooke & Ridge Reunite

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke and Ridge will make passionate love to each other and make up for all the time that they lost. According to The Inquisitr, Ridge will also make a declaration of his devotion to his wife.

“Our love is stronger than ever. I’m committed to you, only you.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Brooke will respond in kind. But is Brooke really committed to Ridge or has Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) piqued her interest?

Brooke & Ridge’s Love May Be Short-Lived

Bill and Brooke recently shared a steamy kiss. They promised that they would tell no one about their indiscretion since they’re both in committed relationships.

Little did they know that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) saw them embracing. The soap opera spoilers suggest that she will tell Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) who has her knife in for Brooke. Will Quinn destroy Brooke’s marriage in an act of vengeance by revealing that Brooke and Bill have been unfaithful? How will Ridge react if he finds out that Brooke has cheated on him with Bill for the umpteenth time?