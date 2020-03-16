Nata Lee Exposes Bra Through Knit Jumper: ‘I Look Like A Little Lion Cub’

Nata Lee took to Instagram to share another sexy photo with fans, exposing her bra for the camera. The world-famous DJ has been lighting up her social media page this past week, rocking everything from bodysuits to Daisy Dukes and more. In the most recent update that was added on her feed, Natasha, who goes by “Nata Lee” on stage, posed outside on a white comforter.

Just behind her was tree-lined hill that made for a picture-perfect setting. Natasha sat front and center, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. The beauty wore her long, blond locks down and waved with a few strands covering her right eye. She also wore a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner on the top and bottoms of her lids. She made things look natural, adding just a little bit of blush and highlighter beneath her eye as well as some filler in her eyebrows.

To show off her fit figure, the beauty rocked a tight knit bodysuit that had navy blue graphics on it including a number of reindeer. The NSFW outfit hugged all of her curves and she wore the middle of the outfit unzipped, exposing her white bra underneath it. Natasha put on a chesty display for the camera, nearly spilling out of the sexy undergarment. In the caption of the image, she compared herself to a lion cub, asking fans what their plans are for the week since many places are on lockdown.

The update has not been live on her page for very long but it’s earned the famous DJ a lot of attention with 136,000 likes in addition to well over 900 comments. While many fans took to the image to rave over her figure, countless others commented on the caption and let the model know what shows they would be tuning into.

“An angel fell from the heaven and there is nothing on the news,” one fan commented, adding a few red heart emoji.

“That’s a beautiful picture of you,” another social media user added.

“Natasha you’re so incredibly Gorgeous Honey,” a third Instagram user added in addition to a few flame emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model traveled to Phuket, Thailand where she put her fit physique on display once again. The blond bombshell showcased her toned and tanned figure in a black string bikini that dipped low down her chest, exposing plenty of sideboob for the camera. That post earned her rave reviews with over 3,000 comments.