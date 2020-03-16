Ariana James Shows Off Killer Abs And Tanned Body In A Tiny Bikini

Colombian fitness model Ariana James, who is well-known on Instagram for her incredible figure and cute looks, recently took to her page and shared a hot, skin-baring snap with her fans.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Monday, March 16, the hottie could be seen rocking a tiny, turquoise-blue bikini, one that allowed her to flaunt her enviable abs, a glimpse of her perky breasts and her sexy legs. That’s not all, but the model also showed off her tanned skin which rendered her a sexier look.

Staying true to her signature style, Ariana opted for a full face of makeup. She, however, used neutral shades to keep it natural. The application comprised an ivory foundation, a nude lipstick, soft pink blush, nude eyeshadow, and well-defined eyebrows. She also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a peach-colored polish.

She wore her long and silky, raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and chest. The hottie accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings to ramp up the glam.

To pose for the snap, Ariana could be seen sitting in a room atop a white carpet. She kept her hand on her derriere, lifted her chin, looked away from the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile that melted many hearts.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Miami, Florida. Ariana wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she stated that she is trying to be positive amid the recent chaos caused by the COVID-19 scare across the globe. She then asked her fans about their coping strategies during these difficult times.

Within an hour of having been posted, the hot snap accrued more than 54,000 likes and 750-plus comments in which fans and followers not only praised the Latina beauty for her beautiful looks and hot figure but they also enthusiastically shared their experiences of self-quarantine.

“After seeing you, I already felt more positive!!! I am trying to be well [but] shopping is complicated everywhere,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Beautiful Ariana!! Can you share some beauty tips? The products that you use before and after taking a shower?” one of her female fans inquired.

“You look stunning! In Peru, we are already in quarantine. May God protect us all,” a third follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “you’re an angel,” and “so sexy,” to praise the model.

The snap was also liked by many of Ariana’s fellow models and influencers, including Nina Serebrova and Gianell Dulce.