Belle Lucia Sizzles In White Bikini At The Beach

German-Portuguese model Belle Lucia thrilled her 1.4 million followers on Instagram with her latest post. In her most recent upload, the 25-year-old model rocked a sexy white bikini set that flaunted her assets and enviable figure.

The bombshell sported a sports-style bikini top that showed off ample cleavage with its plunging neckline. It had thin straps that went over her shoulders and thick straps that went around her back. The bikini bottoms, on the other hand, had high leg cuts that flaunted her slim waist and curvy hips.

In the brand new snapshot, Belle was standing on a boardwalk, holding onto a fence. She angled her left hip to the side with her legs crossed. She had a sultry look on her face as she looked straight into the camera with her head tilted. Her flawless bronzed skin glowed under the sunshine. The beautiful blue waters and some beachgoers were seen in the background.

The model wore a full makeup look that consisted of sculpted eyebrows, several coats of mascara, well-blended eyeshadow, eyeliner, and pink lipstick. She kept her long blond hair up in a messy bun and wore no jewelry with her beach day ensemble.

As it is a difficult time for most countries around the world due to the COVID-19 situation, Belle mentioned in the caption of the post that she intentionally posted the sexy snapshot to uplift her followers. She also shared that the photo was taken in Australia, where she will be traveling to with her “family” by the end of “2020.”

The latest upload racked up over 55,000 likes and more than 200 comments in just three hours of being live on the social media platform. Belle’s online admirers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her beauty and amazing body. A few other admirers didn’t have a lot to say and decided to drop a combination of emoji.

One fan mentioned that Belle is her “favorite influencer.” To which the model answered, ” aw thank you!! Hope I’m a positive influence.”

“Just what we all needed! Sending you and your family lots of love,” another admirer wrote.

“Wow, you are so beautiful. I want this swimsuit,” a third social media user added.

“You’re doing such an amazing job with everything. I really am amazed at all that you manage to do in a day!!” a fourth fan stated.

In a report by The Inquisitr, Belle posted another sultry snap to Instagram on February 6, wherein she rocked all-red lingerie set from Lounge Underwear. The previous upload was loved by her fans, as it garnered 82,000 likes and about 674 comments.