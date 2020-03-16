Lauren Dascalo Is ‘Making The Best’ Of Social Distancing By The Pool In Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo is following the CDC’s advice on social distancing this week, but she’s still making the most out of her time at home. In a new video on her Instagram feed on Monday, the blond bombshell posed poolside in a leopard-print bikini with some Bang Energy drink in hand.

The video showed Lauren hanging out on her patio in front of her home’s white and clear sliding doors. In some shots, the model sat in a gray lounge chair as she sipped on her energy drink. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Lauren and bounced off her radiant skin. She looked casual yet sexy in her swimwear, which she paired with some ripped jeans.

Lauren’s look featured a triangle-shaped, leopard-print bikini top with ties around her neck. The minuscule bikini seemed to hardly fit over her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on show.

The tiny top put Lauren’s flat, toned tummy on full display. She paired the top with a matching string thong, which sat low on the front of her waist to further show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure.

Lauren finished off the look with a pair of light-wash, heavily distressed jeans, which she left unbuttoned and rolled down below her curvy hips. Still, a ton of skin was on display through the many tears in the denim.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a gold necklace and silver stud earrings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell over her shoulders in messy waves.

The video opened with Lauren arching her back and running her hands through her hair as she walked outside. She sat down on her knees on the lounge char and took a sip of her drink. Later, she stood again and playfully tugged at her bikini strings.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 192,000 likes and nearly 250 comments in one day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wow you look fire,” one fan said with flame emoji.

“Lauren you have such an amazing body.. keep it up ur perfect,” another user added.

This wasn’t the only Bang Energy promo that Lauren shared in recent days. Over the weekend, she shared another video in which she rocked a bright yellow, paneled bikini that showed off even more skin.