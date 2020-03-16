Catelynn Lowell Shares Heartbreaking Photo Of How The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Impacting Her

On Monday, Catelynn Lowell took to Instagram to share a photo that shows how she has to talk to her great-grandma amid the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world.

The 28-year-old took to her social media account to share the heartbreaking photo that showed her and her 5-year-old daughter Nova standing outside of a house along with Catelynn’s dad. They are peering in through a window and Nova appears to be knocking on the glass. In the caption, the Teen Mom OG star explained the situation.

“This is the sad truth of what’s going on in our country….” Catelynn wrote, revealing how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her family.

The reality show star explained that in order to see her 88-year-old great-grandmother, she must do so by standing outside of the window. Catelynn then revealed that she wishes she could hug her great-grandma “one last time before she passes.” She didn’t go into any detail about the situation her great-grandmother is facing, but she admitted that she understood the precautions were necessary to keep her great-grandmother safe.

Within two hours of posting the picture, Catelynn had over 22,000 likes from her more than 3.7 million Instagram followers. It appeared that she had limited commenting on her post, though the few that were able to comment let the mom know they were sorry to hear what she is going through.

“She knows your there and it must mean so much to her!” one supportive comment read.

Leah Messer, who appears on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2, left a comment that showed three praying hand emojis along with a black heart emoji. The mom-of-three understands Catelynn’s situation as she has a daughter who has health issues. Last week, Leah took to social media herself to speak out about the coronavirus pandemic and explained how it can impact her family.

Taking to Instagram, Leah shared a story that explained while the coronavirus may not impact everyone, but since her daughter, Ali, has a compromised immune system, it impacts them. As a result, she explained she and her family would be staying “low key” and requested that people reach out to her via FaceTime or through calling.

Catelynn encouraged her fans to stay home via Instagram earlier in the day and even had a suggestion for fans stuck in the house. With a new season of Teen Mom OG set to premiere on MTV Tuesday night, Cate suggested fans catch up by binge watching past seasons of the show.

Catelynn resides in Michigan with her husband, Tyler Baltierra, and two daughters Nova and 1-year-old Vaeda. As of Sunday night, Michigan had 53 confirmed cases of the novel virus according to Fox 2 Detroit. As a result, many people appear to be taking social distancing and self-quarantine steps to help avoid the spread.