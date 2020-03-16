Kayla Moody Shows Her Underboob In Tiny Black Crop Top & A Pair Of Hot Pink Panties

Kayla Moody left little to the imagination in a very revealing ensemble in her latest Instagram snapshot. The model wife sizzled in the photo as she asked her fans to rate her pose.

In the sexy shot, Kayla went scantily clad in a long-sleeved black crop top that exposed her underboob. The shirt also put her flat tummy and rock hard abs on display. She added a pair of tiny hot pink panties, which rested high on her curvy hips and gave fans a peek at her booty and long legs. She accessorized the look with black heels.

The hot military wife sat on a white surface with her legs spread and her feet together. She placed one hand behind her for balance while the other rested on her knee as she placed her fingers in her hair.

Kayla wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands. The locks fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included long lashes and thick, black eyeliner. She also rocked sculpted brows. The model complemented her bronzed tan with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with dark pink gloss on her lips.

Many of Kayla’s 679,000-plus followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 4,300 times within the first 35 minutes after its upload. Admirers also wasted no time heading to the comments section to share over 230 messages.

“This pose is a solid 20 good Lord you’re hot,” one fan wrote.

“OMG there isn’t a number high enough, what a beautiful woman,” a second person commented.

“I could look at you all day,” a third social media user told the model.

“Infinity. Such a gorgeous and flawless beauty,” a fourth person wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her show off her flawless figure in barely-there ensembles such as skimpy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla rocked fans just last week when she flaunted her hourglass curves in a black sleeveless crop top and a pair of tiny red panties. That pic also proved to be a popular one among the model’s followers. To date, it’s garnered more than 16,000 likes and over 340 comments.