Donald Trump Says If Americans Make Vital Sacrifices Now, U.S. Will ‘Rally Together’ To ‘Defeat’ Coronavirus

President Donald Trump and members of the United States coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence held a press conference on Monday that provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country.

At the beginning of the speech, Trump said that he spoke with the G7 leaders, as well as the nation’s governors, on Monday morning. Afterward, the president spoke of new guidelines to be followed by Americans to deal with the virus and emphasized that young people with mild symptoms could put older adults in danger by failing to take such precautions.

Trump recommended that all Americans — healthy and immunocompromised — do the following: homeschool when possible; avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people; avoid discretionary travel; and avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants, and public food courts.

“If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation, and we will defeat the virus. And we’re going to have a big celebration all together.”

Trump claimed that “several weeks of focused action” can help the country quickly “turn the corner.”

The president also claimed that a vaccine candidate has entered phase one of a clinical trial and said it was one of the quickest vaccine launches in history. In addition to the vaccine, Trump said that the country is investing in the development of antiviral therapies and other additional treatments.

“Whatever it takes, we’re doing, we’re doing it in every way,” Trump said of the treatments the country is allegedly pursuing.

As noted by The Hill, Trump’s speech was the “most direct appeal yet” to take the coronavirus seriously after initially downplaying its severity. During the question period, Trump acknowledged that the situation is “bad” but expressed hope that the country would be a “best case” as opposed to a “worst case.”

The press conference brings clarity amid many conflicting reports and rumors. While recent text messages allegedly claimed the U.S. would engage in a national lockdown, the White House dismissed as rumors, as reported by The Inquisitr. The conference also comes just one day after Republican Rep. Devin Nunes suggested that Americans continue going to bars and restaurants to keep the economy afloat, as CNN reported.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, similarly addressed the nation on Monday. As reported by Reuters, Trudeau urged Canadians to stay home as much as possible and announced that the country would be closing its borders to everyone but U.S. citizens.

“We will be denying entry into Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents,” he said.