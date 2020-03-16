Vicky Aisha Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer White Lingerie

The Australian model sizzled in her revealing lingerie.

On Monday, March 16, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a provocative Instagram post with her 2.1 million followers.

In the tantalizing picture, the 28-year-old stunner is seen standing in front of a pink backdrop. She flaunted her fabulous figure in a sheer white lingerie set, that consisted of a plunging bra with lace detailing and a pair of matching high-waisted underwear. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the low-cut top. The revealing ensemble also put her toned midsection and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, fans could get a good view of Vicky’s impressive tattoo collection. The Instagram star accessorized the sexy look with numerous silver earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

The bombshell styled her platinum blond hair in pigtails and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with smudged black eyeliner and voluminous lashes. Vicky also sported sculpted eyebrows and matte nude lipstick.

For the photo shoot, she struck a flirtatious pose by pulling on her pigtails. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know if they were fans of her hairstyle.

Quite a few followers were quick to answer Vicky’s question in the comments section.

“No, I don’t like them. I love them,” wrote one commenter.

Many of Vicky’s admirers also took the time to compliment the stunner’s good looks.

“Every day you become more and more beautiful. How is that possible?” gushed a fan.

“@vicky_aisha you are the definition of sexy and beautiful,” said a different devotee, adding a string of kissing face, heart-eye, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“You are amazingly beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Vicky graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. Fans seemed to love the photo, as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not exactly shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by posting a suggestive snap, in which she wore a cheeky olive green bikini. That post has been liked over 44,000 times since it was shared.