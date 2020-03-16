First Coronavirus Vaccine Tested On Patient In Seattle, Clinical Trials Begin

As of Monday, a trial at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle will see healthy patients being given the very first trial dosages of a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, according to the Boston Globe.

The institute plans to enroll 45 patients aged between 18 and 55 years old, who have volunteered willingly. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is funding the trial currently underway by Cambridge-based biotech Moderna and the institute is also a part of the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the federal infectious diseases institute issued the following statement regarding the new coronavirus vaccine, referring to SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus responsible for COVID-19.

“Finding a safe and effective vaccine to prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 is an urgent public health priority. This Phase 1 study, launched in record speed, is an important first step toward achieving that goal.”

The trial will study dosage requirements for the vaccine as well as study the immune response to COVID-19. Called mRNA-1273, the potential vaccine has shown some promising results in animal testing. Current testing will see patients dosed with 25, 100, or 250 micrograms of the vaccine via an upper arm injection placed 28 days apart.

With the entire world scrambling to help reduce the impact of the novel coronavirus, various countries are also upping their research as the race for a vaccine continues. As reported by The Inquisitr earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump has previously tried to purchase exclusive rights to a coronavirus vaccine that is being developed in Germany. German company CureVac is allegedly nearing a vaccine for COVID-19.

whitesession / Pixabay

It is reported by ABC Australia that researchers there have also confirmed how the body responds to the coronavirus, which will help dramatically with clinical trials on all vaccines currently in development. According to early studies, the body reacts to COVID-19 in much the same way as it would to flu strains. Blood samples were taken from a confirmed COVID-19 positive patient during and after they had contracted the virus. Studying these results, researchers could see that the body does trigger immune responses to the virus.

While this is all exciting news regarding a potential vaccine, specialists in the field of vaccine research and development warn that usable vaccines against this latest strain of the coronavirus are still at least a year away. They also note that several vaccines are currently in development in the U.S., not just the one going to a clinical trial at the moment.