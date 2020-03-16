WWE Rumors: Original Plans Revealed For Triple H On Last Week’s Unique ‘SmackDown’

Triple H had to pull an audible on last week's episode of "Friday Night SmackDown."

It was an odd scene for the WWE Universe watching at home last week, but Friday Night SmackDown took place with not a single fan in attendance. Triple H opened the show with a message for the fans watching the episode which was moved to the WWE Performance Center, and he appeared a good bit throughout the night. It appears as if there were other plans in place and it did not include as much of the former world champion.

Michael Cole was the only one on commentary when the night started, but he was quickly joined by Triple H. For the first match of the evening, the two provided commentary and came across as a pretty decent team, and that was proven a number of times as he kept coming back out to the announce desk.

It was not originally scheduled to be that way, though, and Triple H made a number of more appearances than WWE first thought he would. After Cole and Trips made the show come across so very relaxed, changes were made to how the rest of Friday Night SmackDown would go.

Fightful Select, by way of Wrestle Talk, is reporting that Triple H’s appearance on the show was seen as an overly positive thing and so higher-ups let it continue.

WWE

According to the report, Cole went out there without Corey Graves at his side on commentary on purpose. Multiple guests were supposed to come out and join Cole at different times to keep things fresh without fans in attendance, but WWE called an audible on that early on.

Triple H was scheduled to open with his promo and start out on commentary as he did, but he wasn’t expected to be seen again. It’s not known who made the call to have Trips out there more often, but fans on social media certainly appeared to like to the decision to do it.

There has been no word on who the other guests were going to be on commentary with Cole. There is also no word on if Cole and Triple H will continue forward on commentary for Monday Night Raw or other shows until the CODIV-19 outbreak subsides.

WWE has numerous concerns right now as do many with the outbreak of the coronavirus, but they are making adjustments as necessary. WrestleMania 36 is still scheduled to take place in less than two weeks, but contingency plans may end up being needed there too. As was evident on SmackDown, plans can be changed just as was the call to have Triple H appear much more often than scheduled for the blue brand.