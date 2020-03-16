Natalie Roser Wows In A Yellow String Bikini: ‘Sending Happy Vibes’

Natalie Roser is sending some love to her fans amid the global health crisis. The model took to her Instagram account on Monday to send some “happy vibes” to her 1.2 million followers in a new post that has them talking for more reasons than one.

The Australian hottie was seen standing outside and basking in the sun in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. She looked happy and carefree as she raised her hands up in the air and playfully stuck out her tongue while the gentle breeze whipped through her blond hair. Behind her was a view of the ocean, or possibly the pool, which Natalie looked ready to dive in to, as she was wearing nothing more than a tiny bikini from Ark Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

Natalie stunned in her bright yellow two-piece from the Australian-based brand that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a halter-style top with thin, string straps that showcased her toned arms. The piece also boasted a set of triangle-shaped cups and a deep neckline that left her decolletage completely bare, leaving an eyeful of cleavage well on display.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque. The garment covered up only what was necessary, leaving the stunner’s sculpted thighs exposed for her audience to admire. Its think waistband was tied in dainty bows low on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and toned abs.

Natalie kept her look simple and accessorized with nothing more than a set of delicate hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her hair down and opted for a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty stand out.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Natalie’s new Instagram update with love. It has racked up over 15,000 likes within just four hours of going live to the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the model’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are too fine,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Natalie had a “gorgeous smile.”

“Oh my goodness, you always look superb!!” gushed a fourth.

Others expressed their appreciation for the model’s sweet and positive message and offered the same sentiments to her as well.

“Thank you Natalie. Me and so many people thank you for this post! Stay safe and be careful,” commented a fourth follower.

Natalie often delights her social media followers by showing off her impressive physique in swimwear. Another recent addition to her feed saw her flaunting her curves in a belted, leopard-print one-piece. That look proved popular as well, racking up more than 15,000 likes and 190-plus comments.