‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam, Hope, Beth, & Douglas Bond As A Family

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 17 promise that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will begin their lives together with the help of a little boy, per She Knows Soaps. The family will revel in their reunion as they make the necessary adjustments for the future.

Douglas Plays Cupid

Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will play cupid when he presents Hope and Liam with the cutest gifts. The little boy will give Hope and Liam a t-shirt each. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler pic shows that Hope’s white shirt has the word “bride” scrawled across the front. It can only be assumed that Liam’s top must have the word “groom.”

Hope and Liam will be touched by Douglas’ gifts and shower him with attention. Since his father did not get married, the little boy reasons that at least one couple who really are in love can pledge their love for each other. Hope previously told her mother that she and Liam still needed to work out a few things but it seems as if Douglas’ gesture will help to smooth things over for them.

Liam Moves Back To The Cabin

Liam will finally come home to the cabin. After he and Hope broke up, he moved into the cliff house to be with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Kelly Spencer (Avalon and Colette Gray). He recently admitted to Steffy that he missed being with Hope and their daughter. He especially missed spending time with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and felt that it wasn’t the same as living under the same roof with her.

Liam will be glad to be back back at the Logan estate. Even though he may miss Kelly, he knows that Steffy will never keep him from his child.

Liam, Hope, Beth & Douglas Unite As A Family

Hope and Liam will finally unite their family. Even though Liam didn’t initially want to take responsibility for Douglas, he has come to realize that he may be the only stable father figure in the boy’s life. Even Steffy encouraged Liam and Hope to raise her nephew as their own son.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope, Liam, Beth, and Douglas will bond and spend some quality time together. Douglas will be delighted because he always wanted the four of them to be a family. As for Hope and Liam, their lives will finally be back on track.