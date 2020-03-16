‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Sizzles In Green Bikini In Sneak Peek From Her Shoot

Robin Holzken shared a hot new update to her Instagram page over the weekend in which she gave her 437,000 followers a sneak peek of her shoot for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

In the photo, the Dutch model could be seen down in the sand near the ocean as she struck a sexy pose in a tiny bikini. Holzken lifted up her torso with one arm out away from her body and the other right in front of her stomach. The model had her right leg stretched out while the opposite leg was bent over it, using the knee for support. Her pose caused her upper body to arch to the side, engaging the muscles of her abs and obliques.

Holzken sported a two-piece bathing suit in a mint green shade that added a pop of color to the photo, while also helping her tanned skin stand out. On her upper body, the swimsuit model had on a bikini top in a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. The triangles were small, leaving quite a bit of her cleavage on display.

The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that high on her sides. The bottoms sat low in front, contrasting her slender midsection with her strong hips.

Holzken wore her hair swept over to one side in damp strands that cascaded onto her right shoulder and back.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit revealed back in January, Holzken jetted off to the British Virgin Islands to shoot her third spread for the magazine. Her spread was shot by Josie Clough, In addition to Holzken, other models who also shot in the Caribbean territory include Haley Kalil, Lorena Duran, Olivia Brower and Samantha Hoopes. The 2020 edition should hit newsstands in early May.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has attracted more than 18,500 likes and upwards of 165 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower Holzken with compliments and emoji, while also sharing their anticipation for the upcoming issue.

“This color on you WOW,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Stunner,” replied another one, including a series of blue hearts at the end of the comment.

“Can’t wait for the pictures,” a third user chimed in, also adding heart-eyes emoji after the words.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” another one added, topping the message with several red hearts.