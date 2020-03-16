Mitt Romney Wants Every American Adult To Get A $1,000 Check To Relieve Financial Pain Of Coronavirus

'Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy,' he said.

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney has proposed giving every American adult a check for $1,000 in order to help lessen some of the pain of the spreading coronavirus and the economic hardships it’s induced and continues to induce, CNN reports.

Across the country, Americans are feeling the pain as the world largely comes to a halt, with millions of people self-isolating and practicing “social distancing.” With that isolating comes the cancellation or suspension of entire sports seasons, as well as huge swaths of the travel and hospitality industry, and in a general sense, people spending less money.

Tipped workers, hospitality workers, people whose incomes are derived from sports (such as concessions workers, groundskeepers, network tech people, and so on) are all out of work and feeling the pinch of the worldwide shutdown in their wallets.

The House of Representatives has already passed an emergency coronavirus bill that, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, provides some relief to Americans suffering financial hardship from the virus. The bill, which President Trump has promised to sign, includes paid emergency leave and free testing.

In a statement, Romney praised the passage of the bill, but said that it doesn’t go far enough.

“While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options,” he said, before calling for further help that he thinks will go even further.

“Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy,” he said.

He also called for government grants to be given to struggling small business, and for the expansion of telehealth options, so that Americans can get health care evaluations over the internet rather than having to go to busy medical facilities, possibly risking transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, Romney is encouraging his Senate colleagues to pass the existing coronavirus aid package that the House recently passed.

The government has handed out checks to Americans, no questions asked, at least twice in the last few decades, in order to stimulate the economy. Specifically, during 2001 and 2008 recessions, some Americans received stimulus checks.

It’s an idea that is gaining traction. Greg Mankiw, a former top economic adviser to President George W. Bush, is on board. Similarly on board is Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who called for emergency Universal Basic Income in a weekend tweet, although she didn’t specify amounts or how that money would be distributed.

According to Former President Barack Obama adviser Jason Furman, such a stimulus ($1,000 to every adult American) would cost $350 billion.