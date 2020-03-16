Suzy Cortez Covers Her Chest With X’s In Smoking Hot Topless Shot

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram yesterday and delighted her 2.1 million-plus fans with another smoking hot photo that lacked clothing once again. As fans of the black-haired beauty have been seeing in recent weeks, the model has been flooding her page with one NSFW photo after the next, urging them to join OnlyFans.com for exclusive, members-only content.

The sexy new share added to her scandalous feed showed the model lying on a Western-style rug that was white with brown and black spots. She opted to go topless for the occasion, sporting a pair of tape X’s on her chest to cover up her NSFW parts while showing plenty of cleavage. A glimpse of her chiseled abs was also seen in the shot, something that has become one of the model’s trademark features during her impressive career.

Miss BumBum wore a pair of netted leggings on the bottom, letting her athletic legs show through the pants. Cortez covered her modesty with both of her hands while wearing a number of black bracelets on her right wrist. She kept her hair out of her face, styling her long and thick locks in a high ponytail with a few pieces of hair falling around the frame of her face. She added a pair of dripping silver earrings to the sizzling look as well.

The photo wouldn’t be complete without a fierce face of makeup that included jet black eyeliner and thick mascara. The Latina beauty lined her cheeks with blush and highlighter just above it while adding a subtle application of lip gloss that was pink.

In the caption of the post, the model urged her fans to comment with a pair of flame emoji if they thought that the image was sexy.

Many fans did indeed find the photo incredibly hot as it amassed over 32,000 likes as well as 500 comments. Some of the model’s fans commented on the snapshot with flames as instructed while countless others used words to express their feelings.

“You’re absolutely phenomenal,” one fan excitedly wrote, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Very beautiful and pretty love. My heart beats for you,” another Instagrammer commented.

“I love you miss Suzy,” a third fan exclaimed.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model wished her fans a good morning in the sexiest way possible, sporting a tiny lilac thong. She paired the look with a tight black crop top. The post was also flooded with thousands of comments and likes.