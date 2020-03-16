Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus While Under Self-Quarantine After Exposure

The popular actor took to Twitter to let the world know he tested positive for the disease.

People around the world — including celebrities — are worried they may catch the coronavirus. Everybody faces the same risk when it comes to being exposed to the disease and on Monday, Idris Elba revealed via social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tom Hanks was one of the first celebrities to reveal that he had tested positive for coronavirus, though he certainly wasn’t the last. Since he went public with his diagnosis, a number of famous faces in Hollywood and in the sports world have told fans they have contracted the virus.

On Monday, Elba took to his Twitter account to share the news in a somber video that also featured his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

In the video, the man once thought to be the next James Bond looked a bit groggy as he delivered the news. His wife appeared very concerned sitting behind him. He told his fans that he felt “ok” and that he didn’t have any symptoms at that moment. He also shared he isolated himself since discovering that he may have been exposed.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing ???????????????? No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Elba went on to give some advice to everyone watching the video and wanted them to know there is no need to panic. He said he took a test because he was exposed to someone that had tested positive for the coronavirus and he knew he should take the situation seriously.

During the early part of the video, Elba stated that his wife had not been tested. However, he did impart some advice to others while also providing encouragement.

Wash your hands

Keep your distance from others

Isolate yourself if you feel yourself having any of the symptoms

Get yourself tested if you experience any of the symptoms

Elba is just the latest celebrity to have tested positive for CODIV-19. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed they both had the coronavirus and sports stars such as Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive as well. Actress Olga Kurylenko, best known for her role in James Bond’s Quantum of Solace, revealed on Sunday she also had the disease.

Although more and more businesses are limiting hours or temporarily shutting down, the battle against the coronavirus is far from over. Elba’s positive test will hopefully spur people who may not have taken the situation seriously to do so now, perhaps with the realization that anyone — even the rich and famous — can get the disease.