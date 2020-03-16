Blond Babe Alexis Clark Rocks American Flag-Themed Bikini For Oceanside Photoshoot On Instagram

Alexis Clark showed off her American pride in a new promotional video for Bang Energy drink on her Instagram feed on Monday. The model rocked a United States flag-themed bikini that left very little to the imagination as she struck a few poses in front of the ocean.

The video showed Alexis standing in the sand beside a tall palm tree, though it’s unclear exactly where the shoot took place. Behind her, the stunning blue ocean waters rolled into the shore in gentle waves. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds as the rays shined down on the model and bounced off her glowing skin. She looked ready to soak up the sunshine in her two-piece.

Alexis’ look included a triangle-shaped bikini top in blue with white stars on the cups. The straps on her shoulders featured multiple strings in alternating red and white stripes. The model’s tiny top just barely fit over her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out on the center, on the bottom, and on the sides.

Alexis’ flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong. The blue and white fabric covered only what was necessary and left much of the blond bombshell’s abs exposed. Meanwhile, the red and white straps came up high on Alexis’ hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Alexis’ round booty and long, lean legs were left exposed in the two-piece.

Alexis went for a mostly natural look without accessories or makeup, though she hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. She wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves that fell over her shoulders.

The video opened with Alexis standing by the water as she cocked a hip out and rested one arm under her chest, pushing her cleavage out further. The camera also captured the model posing with her toes pointed to elongate her legs. She turned around, giving fans a glimpse of her pert derriere in the thong. In another scene, Alexis posed on her knees with her back arched as she flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

Alexis’ post garnered more than 27,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in two hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Independence day came early this year. You’re gorgeous,” one fan said with a red heart.

“You look amazing Alexis,” another user added.

Alexis upped her Instagram game this week in honor of her 22nd birthday. In another post, she posed on the beach in a bright yellow bikini, which her fans loved.