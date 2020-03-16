Georgia Gibbs Shows Off Her Perfect Tan In A Flirty White Bikini

Georgia Gibbs gave her 728,000 Instagram followers something to talk about over the weekend when she shared a jaw-dropping new set of snaps that added some serious heat to her page.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model took to her account on Sunday to dazzle her fans with the double upload that is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The images captured Georgia posing inside a minimally-furnished room decorated with a rug and single green plant. On the ledge next to her was a bottle of Aero Ultra Dark self-tanner from Bondi Sands, which the 24-year-old explained in the caption of her post she uses for her “weekly glow up” as opposed to spending “endless hours in the sun.”

Georgia showed off the results of her go-to tanning product by slipping into a flirty bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The white two-piece accentuated her perfect tan, while also giving her followers a good look at her killer body.

The swimsuit’s billowy top boasted pouffy sleeves, an off-the-shoulder design that teased a glimpse of her toned arms and cut off just below her bust to give her fans a good look at her toned abs.

On her lower half, Georgia sported a pair of white bikini bottoms that were even more risque. The piece featured a high-cut design that showcased her sculpted thighs. In the second slide of the upload, the model bent down and rested her elbow on a ledge, giving her fans a glimpse at her peachy backside. The suit’s waistband featured a unique belt that wrapped tight around her waist, further accentuating her slender frame.

To accessorize her barely-there ensemble, Georgia added a dainty pendant necklace as well as a set of hoop earrings. She wore her dirty blond tresses down in beachy waves that spilled over her shoulder. As for her glam, the model opted for a minimal makeup that included a pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, fans had nothing but love for the stunner’s latest eye-popping showing of skin. They awarded the upload over 17,500 likes within its first 24 hours, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Georgia’s dazzling display.

“Wow!! You look absolutely beautiful and stunningly gorgeous,” one admirer gushed.

Another fan called Georgia a “stunning angel.”

“Really a true pleasure for the eyes,” wrote a third follower.

“Beautiful looking skin and a lovely all-over tan,” commented a fourth person.

This is hardly the first time that Georgia has slipped into a bikini for her Instagram page. Another recent, multi-slide update saw her enjoying some time out in nature in a tiny, leopard-print two-piece. That look proved popular as well, racking up more than 23,000 likes.