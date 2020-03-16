Polina Malinovskaya Goes Topless In Tight Striped Pants

Polina Malinovskaya took to Instagram to share another insanely sexy topless photo, much to the delight of many of her 1.2 million fans. Like many other social media users have been doing over the past few days, Malinovskaya brought up the topic of COVID-19, joking with fans that they are going to eat all of their quarantine snacks in one night.

The Russian bombshell struck a pose on the top of a beautiful black dresser that had rustic gold handles. She rested one foot on the dresser as the other dangled off. Leaning back on one arm, the beauty covered her chest with her other arm. She showed off her fit figure, going totally topless while her sculpted shoulders and taut tummy were at the center of the image. She added a simple article of clothing to her look with a pair of high-waisted black pants that hit just above her navel. The capri bottoms were black with white stripes running vertically along them, showing off her trim legs.

The model looked seductively into the camera, wearing her long blond locks parted in the middle as the majority of her mane fell down her back. Malinovskaya let her true beauty shine through with a minimal application of makeup that included subtle eyeliner and mascara as well as some faint blush. To complete the casual look, she went barefoot and a hint of her white pedicure was also on display.

In the caption of the image, Malinovskaya told her fans that her pants were from retailer Pretty Little Thing, a store that she promotes regularly on her page. The photo has been a favorite for a lot of her fans, raking in an impressive 168,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. Most of the model’s fans commented in English with many others expressing their emotions in Russian and various other languages.

“Very wonderful, beautiful eyes and shot,” one follower gushed, adding a single heart-eye emoji.

“Thank you for showing us your feet!!!,” a second fan added in addition to a single thumbs-up emoji at the end of their comment.

“What an expressive fantastic sexy look and location woow,” another raved.

