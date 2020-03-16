Coronavirus Cases In The U.S. For Monday, March 16

As the coronavirus pandemic adds uncertainty to the daily lives of American citizens, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and inform the public on the battle against the disease.

So far, 3,487 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the U.S., resulting in 68 total deaths to date. Of these reported cases, 205 have been determined to be travel-related, while another 214 have been deemed a result of close contact. The remaining 3,068 cases were reported to be under investigation.

“Now that states are testing and reporting their own results, CDC’s numbers are not representative of all testing being done nationwide,” the CDC stated.

As of the most recent statistical update, 53 U.S. jurisdictions have reported cases of COVID-19 — 49 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. West Virginia remains the only state without a reported case of the coronavirus. In addition to the aforementioned states, the following territories are without a reported case, to date: American Samoa, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Palau.

The below spreadsheet represents the reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States and includes the most recent data from the CDC and each state’s respective department of health.

The CDC included the following qualifier with its data.

“Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at CDC since January 21, 2020, with the exception of testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China and Japan. State and local public health departments are now testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between CDC cases and cases reported by state and local public health officials, data reported by states should be considered the most up to date.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. The president’s remarks on Sunday included reporting on a call with the executives of several food and grocery companies, who he promised would be working around the clock to restock shelves. In spite of that, Trump advised against panic buying, saying there will be no shortages.

“Take it easy. Just relax. People are going in and they’re buying more. I remember — I guess, during the conversation, Doug [McMillon, CEO] of Walmart said that they’re buying more than they buy at Christmas. Relax. We’re doing great. It all will pass,” Trump said.