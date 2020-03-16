Instagram Influencer Ava Louise Films Herself Licking An Airplane Toilet For ‘Coronavirus Challenge’

'Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,' she said.

Instagram “influencer” Ava Louise filmed herself licking an airplane toilet seat as part of a “coronavirus challenge,” Insider reports. The young woman later claimed that “rich blonde b*tches” can’t get coronavirus.

Like those of so many other Instagram celebrities, Ava’s page on the social media platform is filled almost exclusively with photos of her in swimwear, or the odd nude or selfie.

Her Twitter feed is similar, filled with selfies, sexy pics, and other posts one would expect from such a niche celebrity. It also contains her thoughts on various issues.

Apparently, over the weekend, coronavirus was on the young woman’s mind. And in a tweet, she showed herself demonstrating how little she’s concerned about the global pandemic, which she showed off by licking an airplane toilet seat.

Perhaps not unexpectedly, the tweet generated plenty of disgust on Twitter — “The whites are at it again,” wrote one user.

In a series of follow-up tweets, she addressed not only the disgust she’d generated in her users, but also, attempted to deflect concerns that she might get coronavirus.

As to the sanitary-ness of putting one’s tongue on a toilet seat — one used by strangers and which is cleaned by strangers — Louise tried to make a comparison to a sex act, saying that licking a toilet seat is no different than analingus.

“I’ve eaten a dudes [sic] ass how is this different jeez,” she wrote.

And as for whether or not she’s put herself at risk for contracting coronavirus from the stunt, she says that she’s immune, for a couple of reasons. For one, she says, the virus can’t kill her because she uses Facebook, although she doesn’t specify what the connection is. She also notes that “hot blondes” can recover from anything, and that, “just like the gays, rich blonde b*tches are IMMUNE.”

She also noted that her mother was concerned about the stunt, but and admitted that she only did it for the “clout.”

Further, she tried to equate the stunt to something of a conversation-starter, saying that “transphobia is grosser than me licking a toilet.” She also noted that “racism is bad” and “gay people are good.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the quest for internet fame and/or notoriety has led to some gross “stunts” in the past, stunts that, in some cases, have ended in jail time. For example, for a few weeks in the summer of 2019, social media users were taking the tops off of ice cream containers in grocery stores, licking them, then putting them back on the shelves. At least one man got less internet fame and more legal trouble — a 30-day jail sentence — for his efforts.