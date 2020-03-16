Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Coronavirus PSA With Mini Donkey And Mini Horse, Says ‘No One Is Allowed Out’

Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger did his part to inform his fans about the coronavirus after filming a heart-warming PSA with his mini donkey, Lulu, and his mini horse, Whiskey. According to Buzzfeed News, the Terminator actor posted the video on Twitter on Sunday night, where his 4.4 million followers could receive practical advice on how to avoid the coronavirus outbreak by practicing social distancing and following the government’s instructions.

“The important thing is that you stay home because there’s a curfew now. No one is allowed out.” The 72-year-old actor said as he sat in a chair wearing a black and red bomber jacket and a black Terminator t-shirt. He fed Whiskey and Lulu carrots as he spoke about how important it is for those who are elderly to stay home.

“After you are 65, you are not allowed out of the house anymore in California.” He said that restaurants, gyms, and other public gatherings were now of limits, and said that he, Whiskey, and Lulu stay home and eat together.

“So much more fun,” Schwarzenegger said, adding that staying home with his pets means “we have a good time” and “get entertained.” He ended the video with his arms around the two equines, smiling and kissing them on their heads.

The actor captioned the video by saying it was important to stay home “as much as possible,” and to listen to medical experts. At present, the video has over 67,000 retweets, 287,000 likes, and over 5,000 comments.

One Twitter user said that they loved how Schwarzenegger was hanging out at home in a Terminator t-shirt, while another said that the video was “the most comforting” advice about how to avoid the coronavirus thus far. Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick Shriver, also commented on the video with a screenshot of his father smiling with his arms around Whiskey and Lulu, along with several cry-laughing emojis.

The Kindergarten Cop actor has since made the screenshot his profile picture. He tweeted the photo along with the hashtags “new profile pic” and “stay the F home.”

The actor also posted a video about the coronavirus on Friday. In the video, he demonstrates handwashing techniques with his dog, Cherry and says that he washes his hands multiple times a day to “be safe [for] myself” and for “everyone else.”

Additionally, the famous body-builder took to Reddit, saying that he was planning to develop a workout plan for people to use while self-isolating.