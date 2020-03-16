Charly Jordan Gets Steamy In A Revealing Thong Bikini As She Cuddles With Her Dog

Charly Jordan let it all hang out in a tiny bikini for her latest Instagram update. The model stunned as she revealed she was traveling around in a big yellow van with her adorable dog.

In the sexy pics, Charly rocked a tiny tan bikini. The top showcased her toned arms and muscular back, as well as her flat tummy and impressive abs. She added a pair of matching thong bottoms, which were cut high on her curvy hips. The garment flaunted her round booty and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with some white socks and sneakers.

In three of the photos, the model arched her back and placed her hands on the door of the van while sticking out her tongue and beaming a huge smile. In another snap, Charly was featured cozying up to her puppy while sitting in the vehicle. The final slide showed the model running around in the sand as her dog chased her.

The model wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. She left a few strands loose to frame her face.

She rocked a full face of makeup in the shots. The application included long lashes, black eyeliner, and tan eye shadow. She also opted for sculpted brows. Her fave wore a shimmering highlighter and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with dark pink lipstick.

The model’s over 2.8 million followers went wild for the shots, clicking the like button more than 141,000 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her fans wasted no time hitting the comments section with over 500 messages raving over her stunning looks.

“Beautiful picture girls Charly and sexy and bikini,” one follower wrote.

“I absolutely love all of your amazing and beautiful posts and you’re truly such an awesome person,” remarked another.

“You are so beautiful and cute with your dog,” a third social media user stated.

“Such a cute puppy. Mom’s lookin’ hot, as usual,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model’s dog recently made a cameo in another one of her posts. The model thrilled her fans when she posed in a black sports bra and a pair of track pants with a drawstring waist.

In the post, Charly thanked her fans to giving her a lot of support and love on her latest single. To date, that post has racked up more than 199,000 likes and over 530 comments.