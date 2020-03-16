Russian Bombshell Ekaterina Zueva Sizzles In Barely-There Thong Bikini: ‘Positive Monday Vibes’

Ekaterina Zueva teased her 2.3 million Instagram fans with a new update in which she showed off her bikini body in a paradisiacal location.

The Russian fitness model took to the popular app to post a photo of herself in a bikini as she hung out in a hammock. The snapshot showed Zueva with her back to the camera as she kneeled in the white hammock with her knees apart for support. The model placed her hands on her thighs as she arched her back in a way that showcased her strong upper body.

Zueva looked toward the background, background showed a hill with dense vegetation. As she indicated via a tag added to her post, she posed for the picture at Camaya Bali, a luxurious resort with bamboo houses located in Bali’s lush rice terraces.

Zueva wore a two-piece bathing suit in a pink color that complemented her pale skin tone. Her bikini boasted a thong bottom that put the model’s pert derriere front and center. The back was high on her figure. The bottoms also featured clear side straps that sat low on her frame, accentuating her slender lower body.

Zueva teamed her bottoms with a matching top, though most of it was blocked from view in this shot. The top also boasted clear straps, of which the back was visible wrapping around her torso. While this particular photo doesn’t offer a clear view of the top, a recent Instagram video showed her in this same number. The top included small triangles and another set of transparent straps that tied behind her neck. According to the post, her swimsuit was from Ruder Shop.

The model wore her dark tresses styled down in natural waves, which she brushed over her right shoulder for this shot.

In her caption, Zueva her fans and their relative “health, happiness and wellbeing,” presumedly in reference to the pandemic of COVID-19. She also urged them to not panic and take preventative measures.

In just a few hours, the photo garnered more than 13,100 likes and over 140 comment, proving to be popular with her fans.

“Gorgeous,” one user said, trailing the comment with a string of fire emoji.

“So pretty… I hope you are washing your hands keeping distance from strangers and boiling water first before drinking it so you don’t get sick from the coronavirus,” replied another fan.

“Perfect figure as always and beautiful feet too,” a third one chimed in, adding a smiley and a red heart after the words.