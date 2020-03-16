Bru Luccas Smolders In Minuscule White String Bikini

Bru Luccas showed off her amazing figure in another smoking hot bikini on Instagram this past weekend. In the gorgeous new photo that was added to her swimsuit-filled feed, Luccas appeared smack dab in the middle, walking along the sand on a gorgeous beach. Just behind her was a line of dunes and the setting was picture-perfect. The model let the imagination of her fans run wild as she did not geotag her location and had many of them guessing where in the world she was.

For the beach-themed shot, Luccas wore her long, dark locks parted off to the side with the majority of her beautiful mane falling at one side of her shoulder. She kept things relatively simple, sporting a slight application of makeup that included mascara and gel to shape her thick brows. Luccas also wore a hint of blush and highlighter on her sun-kissed cheeks in addition to some tinted lipstick.

The 23-year-old flaunted her near-perfect figure in a tiny white bikini that hit in all of the right places. The top was a triangle with minimal fabric, showing off plenty of cleavage as well as her sculpted abs. Luccas wore the bottoms high on her hips, tying them in a bow. The fitness model also had her tanned legs showing in the photo, proving that her workouts have been paying off.

In the caption of the update, the social media influencer wished her fans a beautiful day, adding a heart-eye and praying hands emoji to the end. It didn’t take long for her fans to take notice of the smoking hot share because, in only a short amount of time, the photo has garnered over 142,000 likes in addition to over 700 comments. Most fans took to the photo to rave over Luccas’ bikini body while many others returned the favor, wishing her a beautiful day as well.

“My Day Is Nothing Without U. Thank for sharing this beautiful work of art,” one follower gushed, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Wow!! Awesome and gorgeous,” a second chimed in.

“Very pretty GOD bless,” one more raved along with a number of hearts and flames.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Luccas strutted her stuff in another sexy bikini, that one was yellow in color. Instead of wishing her fans a beautiful day as she did in her latest photo update, she promoted “Just CBD,” holding a small can of it in her hand while offering a promo code for 20% off.