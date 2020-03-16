Natasha Oakley Stuns On The Beach In A Black Bikini: ‘Feeling Like My Best Self’

Natasha Oakley is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Australian model delighted her 2.1 million followers on Sunday with a stunning new update that sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page. The post included a total of three images that captured Natasha striking a number of poses in the sand as the golden sun spilled over her bronzed figure.

In the caption of her post, Natasha told her followers that she was “feeling like her best self” in her ensemble in the trio of snaps, which was a bikini set from her Monday Swimwear brand that she runs with her pal Devin Brugman. In fact, the Aussie hottie even went as far to say that she “always” feels good about herself when she is sporting clothing from the collection, and one glance at her latest social media appearance explains exactly why.

Natasha stunned in a sexy black two-piece from her line that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. A tag on the photo indicated that she was wearing the Aruba top, which boasted wide shoulder straps and a deep neckline that left an eyeful of cleavage well on display. A thick, underbust band wrapped tight around the beauty’s rib cage, highlighting her slender frame.

The blond bombshell also sported a pair of black bikini bottoms for her day out on the beach, though there was no tag to specify which ones they were. The skimpy garment covered up only what was necessary and left Natasha’s sculpted thighs and curves exposed in their entirety thanks to its high-cut design. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high on the model’s waist, drawing attention to her flat midsection and toned abs.

No accessories were added to the stunner’s ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her incredible bikini body. She wore her platinum tresses down in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and opted for a minimal makeup look that made her natural beauty shine.

Fans had nothing but love for the newest addition to Natasha’s popular Instagram feed. The triple update has racked up nearly 39,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, many with compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Love this suit on you,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Natasha had an “insane bod.”

“Looking absolutely beautiful,” gushed a third follower.

“Wow, a goddess,” quipped a fourth.

Natasha’s Instagram page is full of photos of her rocking pieces from the Monday Swimwear line. She recently tantalized her followers by showing off her killer curves in a stunning nude one-piece from the brand. That look proved to be popular as well, earning over 18,000 likes.