Jennifer Lopez Looks Flawless In Sheer Sparkly Garment For New Footwear Collection Campaign

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to announce that she has released a new footwear collection that is available at Designer Shoe Warehouse. The “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker has modeled different designs in different outfits that have left fans stunned.

In the first shot, Lopez dazzled in a sparkly number that displayed her midriff and legs. The crop top had long sleeves and was semi-sheer. It was fairly oversized and showed off the bra she was wearing underneath. She paired the look with a long skirt that had a thigh-high slit. To finish the outfit off, the “If You Had My Love” songstress put on a pair of black sparkly heels that matched the ensemble. Lopez applied a bold red lip and sported her long wavy brunette hair down.

For the campaign, the Latin superstar was captured sitting down. She lifted up her leg and held onto the heel. Lopez raised her body and held herself up with her hand. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and proved that age is just a number.

In the next slide, Lopez wowed in a leathery outfit that consisted of an orange top and a green miniskirt. She modeled a pair of orange lace-up heels and applied a coat of lipstick of the same color. The “I’m Gonna be Alright” entertainer was photographed crouched down for the ad. Lopez rested one elbow on her knees and placed the other in front of her. She wore her hair up and gave the camera lens a strong expression.

In the third and final slide, the “On The Floor” chart-topper paired a leopard-print jacket with hotpants. Lopez opted for no visible garment underneath the top half of the ensemble which displayed her decolletage. She matched the heels with the outfit and scraped her hair off her face. Lopez was snapped sitting down once again. She raised one leg and rested her arm on her knee again and left her other to rest on the ground.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post proved to be instantly popular, racking up more than 500,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.

“Our QUEEN, slaying all over the place,” one user wrote.

“One of the most beautiful women in the world!” another shared.

“Those legs are brighter than my future,” remarked a third fan.

“Love it Jen! You’re so gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lopez is no stranger to impressing her social media following. Last week, she attended Billie Eilish’s world tour and posed backstage with the singer and her 11-year-old daughter, Emme.