Anthony Scaramucci Says Donald Trump Must Be ‘Quarantined’ From Media To Save The Economy

Former White House director of communications, Anthony Scaramucci, appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday and took aim at President Donald Trump‘s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Breitbart reported.

Scaramucci began by suggesting that the Federal Reserve’s decision to slash interest rates will help the American economy and the people struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Afterward, he turned his attention to what he believes is the most significant problem amid the crisis: the president.

“The next thing that the market knows and people are starting to figure this out now is that Donald Trump is the virus,” Scaramucci said.

“At the end of the day, what he’s done is affected and replicated through the executive branch, and he’s destroyed the crisis management elements of the executive branch that we need right now. Not only here in the United States, but globally.”

Scaramucci called the “real tragedy” of the situation the fact that the Federal Reserve can only do so much and suggested that a fiscal stimulus is necessary to help people survive as restaurants and other businesses close.

” And again, it’s a national tragedy born from one person,” he continued.

The 56-year-old political consultant claimed that Trump’s staff is “afraid” of him and attempting to make the president sound more reasonable than he is. According to Scaramucci, the White House must have a “group intervention” with Trump and then put him in a “verbal communication quarantine” to cut him off from the rest of the nation.

WHAT WOULD @SCARAMUCCI DO if he were still WH communications director? “You mean not taking a cyanide tablet? That would probably be at the first, top of the list. But after that, I would definitely try to get a group intervention involved here with the president.” pic.twitter.com/1oFRb1JCol — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) March 14, 2020

Scaramucci said Trump must be pulled away from Twitter and television and replaced with people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“You have to overcompensate for the mistakes that have been made, but we need to do it immediately,” Scaramucci concluded.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders made a similar call to action during Sunday night’s Democratic presidential debate, Mediaite reported. The Vermont Senator called for the silencing of Trump and said that the president is “undermining” the scientists and doctors who are trying to help Americans amid the coronavirus crisis.

As reported by The Guardian, Trump’s response to the coronavirus has been criticized by many as ineffective and dangerous. Just one week after Trump urged the public to remain calm and claimed the virus would “go away,” the number of cases has exceeded 1,300, and at least 38 people have died. In addition, the stock market has plunged harder than any other time since the 1987 Wall Street crash.

Even among Trump’s supporters — some of whom don’t believe the hype surrounding the coronavirus danger — are reportedly worried that his handling of the crisis will cost him re-election.