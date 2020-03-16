Yaslen Clemente Snacks On Sushi In Low-Cut Black Top

Yaslen Clemente took to Instagram this past weekend to share a hot new post that left her 1.6 million fans drooling. While most of the world is on edge with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Latina beauty has been out and about, continuing to share — much to the delight of her fans. In the latest update added to her feed, Clemente looked incredible in two brand-new shots.

In the first image in the series, the Miami resident sat in front of a wooden plate that was full of sushi. The colorful rolls looked like masterpieces, with one topped with fresh fish while the other had a mountain of tempura flakes on top. The 22-year-old proclaimed her love for sushi in the caption, showing off plenty of skin in a black crop top that she wore tied in the middle. Clemente barely contained her chest, going braless and flaunting ample amounts of cleave as well. A glimpse of her killer abs was also on display in the shot since the shirt hit up near the top of her ribs.

The model parted her highlighted locks in the middle and her tresses fell all the way down to the tip of her shoulders. She kept things simple, wearing minimal makeup including eyeliner and mascara while covering the majority of her face with a pair of white-rimmed glasses. Clemente added a black choker necklace to the look as well. The second image in the set was very similar to the first but in that particular shot, the social media star tilted her head back and closed her eyes.

Since the photo went live on her page a short time ago, it’s amassed over 57,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. The majority of fans dropped a line to let Clemente know that she looks stunning while many others simply chimed in to express their love of sushi.

“Omg hottie, looks yummy,” one fan gushed along with a few heart-eye emoji attached to the end of their comment.

“That sushi looks like it loves you,” another fan added along with a crying face emoji.

“You look very beautiful. Enjoy the meal. Have a nice weekend,” a third follower commented.

Food has definitely been on the mind of the bombshell in recent days. Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Clemente shared a short clip where she rocked a revealing multicolored bikini that had powder blue ties. In the caption of the update, she mentioned to fans that she wanted pasta.