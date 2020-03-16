Katie Bell Flashes Her Curves In A Tiny Thong Bikini At The Beach

Katie Bell went full bombshell in some skimpy swimwear for her latest Instagram update. The model flashed her curves as she soaked up some sun on the beach.

In the sexy pics, Katie bulged out of the top of a white bikini with a green, blue, and yellow flower print. The top showcased the model’s abundant cleavage and toned arms, while putting her flat tummy and impressive abs on full display. The bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and flaunted her round booty, lean legs and tiny waist.

In the first photo, Katie arched her back and pushed her shoulders back as she looked away from the camera. The second pic featured the model in front of the ocean with her backside facing the camera. In the final two snaps, Katie sat on her knees on the sand and played with an adorable puppy as she beamed a smile.

The model wore her dark brown hair in a deep side part. The strands engulfed her shoulders and fell down her back.

She also rocked a natural makeup look in the photos. The application consisted of long lashes and sculpted eyebrows. She added a glow to her bronzed tan by sporting shimmering highlighter and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with nude lips.

Many of Katie’s over 1.8 million followers quickly began to respond to the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 46,000 times within the first 40 minutes after it was uploaded. Her admirers also went crazy in the comments section, leaving more than 670 messages.

“Radiant in the sunshine with flawless figure and amazing eyes and spirit,” wrote one fan.

“Literally the best post notification that I get,” another remarked.

“Hands down you are the hottest girl I have ever seen,” a third social media user stated.

“It has got to be illegal to look this much hot and stunning I swear,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her stunning curves for her fans to ogle online. She often poses in racy outfits such as tiny bathing suits, plunging dresses, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked pink lace lingerie. The sheer bra and panties left little to the imagination while hugging her flawless figure. To date, that post has pulled in more than 162,000 likes and over 2,200 comments.